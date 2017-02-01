 
 

News

MV robbery suspect sought

MONTE VISTA -- Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown party entered the Wright Valley Oil gas station located at 605 1st Avenue in Monte Vista wearing a light brown (Carhartt style) jacket with dark brown around the waist and wrists. The ...more

   State Patrol Chief: ‘Wear your seat belt’

   Cannon ball coming

   Judge rules on Village at Wolf Creek request

   Valley native is teen's hero

   Most roads cleared in Costilla County

   Costilla County digging out

Obits

Isaac “Ike” Martinez, 92

Longtime Monte Vista resident Isaac "Ike" Martinez, 92, passed away on January 27, 2016 at the San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center in Alamosa.
Ike was born in Antonito, Colorado on August 30, 1924, the son of Simon and Eloisa Montoya Martinez. He ...more

   Kenneth Scott Benson

   Robert Warren Benner, 81

   Richard (Richie) Rees Tavenner 04/01/1967-01/21/2017

   Zola Andrus Cadwallader, 88

   Abelino Andres Sandoval, 83

   James “Jim” Smith Gray, 88

Opinion

   Geiger's Culture Counter: The greatness of going off the grid

   Rabbitbrush Rambler: Pike’s crossing into the San Luis Valley

   Letter to the editor: The truth about fossil fuels

   Letter to the editor: How will repeal of ACA affect women?

   Letter to the editor: A passion for democracy

   Letter to the editor: Red Cross thanks Costilla County donors

Community

   Valentines for Veterans requested

   Adams State School of Business provides free tax filing services

