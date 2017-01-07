In one of the heaviest storms the San Luis Valley has seen for a while, folks were digging out all over including Alta Fuels in La Jara and Sanford. Snowdrifts made it difficult for people to move about, and some businesses such as Alamosa...more
San Luis resident Carmen Mary DeHerrera, passed away peacefully January 4, 2017 at her home under Hospice care with her loving family by her side. Carmen was born on November 4, 1933 in San Acacio, Colorado, the daughter of Adolfo Gardunio and Maria Garcia Gardunio....more