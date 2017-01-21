 
 

News

City explains snow removal policy

Courier Editor
ALAMOSA -- Why aren't the snowplows out yet? Why hasn't my street been plowed yet? Why don't they plow the snow to the middle of the street?
Whenever Alamosa experiences a snowstorm, especially like the recent storms, residents have questions for the ...more

   City buys $525,000 water rights

   Majority of Valley schools have lower than average dropout rate, high graduation rate

   Capulin holds vigil for homicide victims

   Visitation sets dunes record

   Hostage situation in Capulin ends in arrest

   Capulin killings suspect held

Obits

Valorie Sandra “Sandy” Cortez 64

Valorie Sandra "Sandy" Cortez resident of Alamosa gained her angel wings on January 19, 2017 after a courageous six month battle with breast cancer. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in so many ways throughout her ...more

   Bernice Sena May Marlatt Myers

   George Wayne (Boogie) McClanahan, 64

   Lupe Cervantez, 57

   Marissa Luz Cervantez, 30

   Marcie Renee Quintana, 24

   Carlos Apodaca, 62

Opinion

   Valley Gardening: Cacti and other prickly subjects

   Movin' On with Nellie: Friendship in the Trump era

   After the Fact: Theories of relativity

   Still Waters: Man without guile

   Being Beautiful: This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine

   Letter to the editor: ‘Power to the People’

Community

   Adams State School of Business provides free tax filing services

   Art from the Heart Exhibit planned in Creede

   Ski & skate clinic planned

   Art from the Heart Exhibit planned

   Water workshop for agriculture producers set for Feb. 28

   Results shared of 59th Monte Vista NWR Christmas Bird Count

