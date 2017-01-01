SAND DUNES -- Making a cheerful #1 memory for the San Luis Valley in 2016 was the National Park Service's celebration of its 100-year birthday on August 25. President Woodrow Wilson signed the act creating the National Park Service on August 25, 1916, a new ...more



Longtime La Jara resident Monte Brady Cornum, 88, died December 28, 2016 at his home in La Jara.

Monte was born in Manassa, Colorado the proud son of Heber Dorrel Cornum and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Pearl Reed on January 6, 1928. He was raised in ...more



Courier Editor

ALAMOSA -- Just in time for Christmas, Century Property Management and their vendors completed a home improvement project for the Sanchez family in Alamosa County.

"It was a two-year project," explained Century Property Management Owner Darlene McCarroll Tuesday afternoon at a celebration culminating ...more



