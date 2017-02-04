 
 

Naranjo arrested with drugs, gun

ALAMOSA--On Wednesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Alamosa County Sheriff Deputy Joshua Baier and Cpl. Ricardo J. Martinez were on patrol when dispatch advised them that a Conejos County deputy called in to report that he was following a vehicle with Joseph Naranjo, 30, as the ...more

   SLV 'branding' in the works

   Boutique Air grows fleet to lower cancellations

   SLV Health Opts Out of Aid In Dying

   Alamosa ready to bid ice rink

   MV robbery suspect sought

   State Patrol Chief: ‘Wear your seat belt’

Obits

Sharon O’Meara Carter, 70

Former Alamosa resident, Sharon O'Meara Carter, 70, died peacefully surrounded by her immediate family on January 11, 2017, following a brief illness.
Born in Denver, Colorado. She was the daughter of Al O'Meara Jr. of O'Meara Ford Center. Mrs. Carter graduated from Christ The King ...more

   Phillip Dale Fisher, 79

   Karl Keck, 102

   Roger Flint

   Leonard Max Espinosa, 63

   Cruz Guajardo Zarazua, 77

   Delma “Mema” M. Trujillo, 86

Opinion

   After the Fact: Good for a laugh

   Valley Gardening: Spring’s in the air; questions in the wind

   Movin' On with Nellie: The San Luis Valley Energy Resource Center changes lives and homes

   Still Waters: Protest with respect

   Being Beautiful: Mining for the pots of gold at rainbow’s end

   Letter to the editor: Scientists and the Republican Party

Community

   The 2017 District History Fair winners announced

   San Luis Valley senior menus shared for February

   Valentines for Veterans requested

