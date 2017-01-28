|
Courier Editor
ALAMOSA -- For those who remember Frank Mestas Jr. growing up in Alamosa, he's Frankie.
For an 18-year-old in Bonney Lake, Washington, he's a hero.
The 42-year-old Alamosa native donated a kidney to Maddie Lea, 18, in November.
Maddie is the daughter of
...more
Zola Andrus Cadwallader, 88, a resident of Pilgrim Place in Claremont, CA, died on January 19, 2017, ending a life filled with music, faith, and a loving family.
Rangoon, Burma, was her childhood home, as she was the daughter of J. Russell and Margaret Andrus,
...more
