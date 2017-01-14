 
 

2205 State Ave., Alamosa, CO 81101 • Ph: 719-589-2553 • Fax: 719-589-6573
E-EDITION LAST UPDATED:
Current E-Edition
Forgot Password?
News
Shoppe
Search
ContactUs
Subscribe
Information
E-Edition

News Obits Opinion Community Calendar Police Religion Sports Classifieds Home 
News

Ice Fest has something for everyone

Courier Publisher
ALAMOSA, Tropical here in January is almost unheard of, but if you attend any or all of this year's Rio Frio Ice Fest you'll be treated to feelings of a tropical island.
This year's fest will be January 26-29 at venues downtown, in ...more

   634 ROOMMATE WANTED

   House lost in morning blaze

   Leaders commit to caring for community

   Permanent radar sought for SLV

   Mayor Pro Tem Coleman to run for Alamosa mayor

   Olguin in court on McBride case

View Additional Articles...

Obits

Dennis Stone, 69

Dennis Marvin Stone, 69, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016 surrounded by his loving family in West Covina, California. Dennis was born June 10, 1947 to William and Ruth (Suazo) Stone in Alamosa, Colorado. He was the oldest of 5 children. Dennis attended Alamosa High ...more

   Jay Timothy Wright, 59

   Linda L. Spraitzer

   Harvey Vernon "Sully" Sullivan, Jr., 83

   Diane “Honey” Cantu (Chacon), 61

   Shelley Rae Raines Holman, 51

   Rose Marie Roybal, 85

View Additional Articles...

Opinion

   Valley Gardening: Oyster Shell and bat poop

   After the Fact: Home on the range

   Still Waters: Foreseeing the future

   Being Beautiful: What would Peter Pan say?

   Native Writes: Dealing with bullying

   Amarah's Corner: Live free of guilt

View Additional Articles...

Community

   Ski & skate clinic planned

   Art from the Heart Exhibit planned

   Water workshop for agriculture producers set for Feb. 28

   Results shared of 59th Monte Vista NWR Christmas Bird Count

   Blue Peaks board nominees welcome

   Seniors share upcoming events

View Additional Articles...

Featured Businesses  

Hot Topics  

Video News

You May Also Like

NDN Player
Gun Control






Google Web Search


Shoppe Hide

Trending Now Hide





 
 

Copyright 2017 News Media Corporation

News    Classifieds    Shoppe    Search    ContactUs    TalkBack    Subscribe    Information    E-Edition    Business Portal
Close Do not show again.