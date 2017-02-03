 
 

2205 State Ave., Alamosa, CO 81101 • Ph: 719-589-2553 • Fax: 719-589-6573
E-EDITION LAST UPDATED:
Current E-Edition
Forgot Password?
News
Shoppe
Search
ContactUs
Subscribe
Information
E-Edition

News Obits Opinion Community Calendar Police Religion Sports Classifieds Home 
News

Naranjo arrested with drugs, gun

ALAMOSA--On Wednesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Alamosa County Sheriff Deputy Joshua Baier and Cpl. Ricardo J. Martinez were on patrol when dispatch advised them that a Conejos County deputy called in to report that he was following a vehicle with Joseph Naranjo, 30, as the ...more

   SLV 'branding' in the works

   Boutique Air grows fleet to lower cancellations

   SLV Health Opts Out of Aid In Dying

   Alamosa ready to bid ice rink

   MV robbery suspect sought

   State Patrol Chief: ‘Wear your seat belt’

View Additional Articles...

Obits

Phillip Dale Fisher, 79

Phillip Dale Fisher, loving husband and father, devoted Spiritual man died on January 20, 2017 in Phoenix Arizona. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Opal Marie and Clifford Wines Fisher on June 20th, 1937. Phillip grew up attending all years of his schooling ...more

   Karl Keck, 102

   Roger Flint

   Leonard Max Espinosa, 63

   Cruz Guajardo Zarazua, 77

   Delma “Mema” M. Trujillo, 86

   Pete Morin, 67

View Additional Articles...

Opinion

   Still Waters: Protest with respect

   Being Beautiful: Mining for the pots of gold at rainbow’s end

   Letter to the editor: Scientists and the Republican Party

   Letter to the editor: Community makes food bank successful

   Native Writes: Trash talking

   Amarah's Corner: Like Moses, God can save and use us

View Additional Articles...

Community

   The 2017 District History Fair winners announced

   San Luis Valley senior menus shared for February

   Valentines for Veterans requested

View Additional Articles...

Featured Businesses  

Hot Topics  

Video News

You May Also Like

NDN Player
Gun Control






Google Web Search


Shoppe Hide

Trending Now Hide





 
 

Copyright 2017 News Media Corporation

News    Classifieds    Shoppe    Search    ContactUs    TalkBack    Subscribe    Information    E-Edition    Business Portal
Close Do not show again.