News
News

Birthday tops 2016 news in Valley

SAND DUNES -- Making a cheerful #1 memory for the San Luis Valley in 2016 was the National Park Service's celebration of its 100-year birthday on August 25. President Woodrow Wilson signed the act creating the National Park Service on August 25, 1916, a new ...more

   Lucero dies in La Veta Pass crash

   Manassa man injured in Pueblo crash

   BLM reconsiders solar energy zone

   Christmas dinner serves hundreds in Alamosa

   Tattoo shop trying to break the mold

   Hickenlooper appoints ASU trustees

Obits

Monte Brady Cornum, 88

Longtime La Jara resident Monte Brady Cornum, 88, died December 28, 2016 at his home in La Jara.
Monte was born in Manassa, Colorado the proud son of Heber Dorrel Cornum and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Pearl Reed on January 6, 1928. He was raised in ...more

   Arthur “Sarge” Martinez, 76

   Patricia Ann Lucero, 70

   Crucito Maez, 90

   Arthur Martinez, 76

   Monte Brady Cornum, 88

   Edulia M. Trujillo, 92

Opinion

   Valley Gardening: Spay, neuter your dogs; start your geraniums

   After the Fact: Out with the old

   Still Waters: In retrospect

   Being Beautiful: Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee

   Letter to the editor: Thanks for all the 2016 Wreaths Across America support

   Letter to the editor: Children's Garden thanks supporters

Community

Home 'makeover' project completed

Courier Editor
ALAMOSA -- Just in time for Christmas, Century Property Management and their vendors completed a home improvement project for the Sanchez family in Alamosa County.
"It was a two-year project," explained Century Property Management Owner Darlene McCarroll Tuesday afternoon at a celebration culminating ...more

   Senior center shares heartwarming Christmas story

